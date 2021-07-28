Heartland Votes
Illinois teachers union approves on wearing face masks in schools

IFT says that they agree with the new CDC guidelines for mask in schools K-12.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - After the CDC issued new guidelines for face mask at schools on Tuesday, the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) announced they agreed with the federal health agency.

In a release statement, the ITF said they believe the guidance for student, teachers, and staff to wear at school is in the best health interest for all.

Due to Illinois cases rising rapidly and the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the union representing teachers feel face mask is there best decision to take extra safety protocols for there staff and students.

They also advise school districts and institutions to engage in Illinois to take other safety measures.

“In addition to mask requirements, we continue to urge all Illinois school districts and institutions of higher education to employ a layered safety approach, which includes physical distancing, regular handwashing, adequate building ventilation, and consistent COVID testing of students and educators. Science tells us that, in combination with masking, these measures go a long way towards helping keep students, staff, and communities safe.”

IFT wants a comprehensive layered approach that addresses the immediate safety needs of their students and educators and promotes the holistic recovery of their communities in the long term.

