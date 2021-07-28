Ill. Dept. of Public Health says it will adopt CDC masking recommendations

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health said on Tuesday, July 27 it would fully adopt updated CDC masking recommendations.

The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with “substantial and high transmission.”

It also recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Areas of substantial transmission are considered by CDC to be those with 50-99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period.

Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

You can find more information on the community level of transmission on the CDC website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.