Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health says it will adopt CDC masking recommendations

The Illinois Department of Public Health said on Tuesday, July 27 it would fully adopt updated CDC masking recommendations.(WKYT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health said on Tuesday, July 27 it would fully adopt updated CDC masking recommendations.

The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with “substantial and high transmission.”

It also recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Areas of substantial transmission are considered by CDC to be those with 50-99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period.

Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

You can find more information on the community level of transmission on the CDC website.

