How to have a safe family bike ride in Cape Girardeau

By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lot of cyclists are riding later in the evenings to avoid the summer heat.

It’s also important to stay safe on bikes and avoid traffic.

Christopher Bonner rides his bike multiple times a week. He said he likes to ride anywhere he can around town.

“A lot of times we meet out here weekly for Tuesday night group travel we like to ride the levy out in Southern Illinois its nice because there’s not a lot of traffic,” said Bonner.

Brock Davis is the Parks divisional manager for the City of Cape Girardeau. He said Cape LaCroix Trail is one of the most highly used bike trails.

“It goes underneath all of the streets, so you don’t have to cross any streets,” he said. “You could literally ride the entire 6.3 miles and never cross the street.”

Davis said Cape LaCroix Trail starts at the conservation area at the north end of town and goes all the way to the other side of town to the Shawnee Center.

“So, it’s very safe for not only adults but for children especially because we get a lot of children that ride on it,” said Davis.

Eric Gooden, owner of Cape Bicycle and Fitness, said its always important to be safe when riding.

“The bikes should be in good, safe working order, make sure the tires are aired up. We always recommend a helmet for safety gear,” Gooden said.

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department said they like to promote physical activity and bike safety.

“We definitely promote it to our kids that come to our classes and to make it safe. A lot of citizens in Cape there are some that don’t even own a car so they’re either biking or walking,” said Davis.

Gooden said having a multiuse bicycle trail is a great asset to many communities.

“It helps people get outside it gives them easy access,” said Gooden. “If people have a safe easy place to get to, you’ll see more people using the trail.”

