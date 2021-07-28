Hottest weather of the year expected Thursday

Another hot, humid and dry afternoon and evening expected today. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s, with heat index values topping out between 98 and 105 this afternoon. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and year so far. Highs will likely push into the upper 90s in many areas, with a few areas in parts of southeast Missouri hitting 100+ degrees. It will feel even hotter, most of the Heartland will have heat index values ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorm will sneak back into the forecast Thursday night into Friday. Much more comfortable weather expected next week.

