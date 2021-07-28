Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 27.

The newly reported cases include:

1 female in her teens

1 female in her 30s

1 male in his 30s

1 male in his 40s

1 female in her 70s

According to the health department, there have been 864 total cases in the county and 17 deaths.

They said, currently, 16 people are isolated at home and one person is hospitalized.

