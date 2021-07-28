Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on Thursday, July 29.

The Team Kentucky update will include economic development, infrastructure and vaccine incentives.

It will take place at the Kentucky State Capitol at 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, our Kentucky affiliate WKYT talked to the governor in Lexington.

They asked him about the possibility of a new mask mandate because of those recommendations. He said they would be releasing something regarding government buildings.

He told them he would announce any changes to the school guidance recommendations during the Thursday update.

On Wednesday, July 28, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 876 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and two additional deaths.

The total number of cases of the virus is now 479,431.

The current positivity rate in the state is 8.29 percent.

