Flashing yellow arrows to be installed at Rte. 61, Cape Rock Drive/Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Flashing yellow arrows will be installed at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Cape Rock Drive/Kiwanis Drive.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the signals will also have a solid green arrow when left-turning traffic has the right of way. A solid yellow arrow will indicate drivers should prepare to stop or complete the turn if in the intersection.

“The Missouri Department of Transportation analyzed traffic in this area, and the addition of flashing yellow arrows will help increase efficiency,” said MoDOT Traffic Studies Specialist Grant Bowers. “The new signals will signify that drivers turning left should yield to oncoming traffic.”

He said by using the flashing yellow arrow, traffic on Kiwanis Drive will have more chances to turn left.

The new signals will be activated the night of Monday, August 9, weather permitting.

