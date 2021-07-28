First Alert: Hot, hot, hot!

(KFVS) - Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps reaching the mid to upper 90s, with the warmest areas in our western counties in southeast Missouri.

In addition to the heat, humidity will also be very noticeable.

Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Calm and dry conditions stick around the next few days, but the heat and humidity will continue to build.

Thursday will be very hot and humid. It will be the hottest day of the summer, so far.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s, but heat indices will reach 110 degrees.

**FIRST ALERT-HEAT ADVISORY: DANGEROUS HEAT POSSIBLE** Over the next three days, actual high air temps and humidity will... Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Rain chances arrive heading into the weekend, with a cool down finally to follow.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.