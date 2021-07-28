Even Hotter Today!

Patchy to dense fog this morning will reduce visibility during the predawn hours. Temperatures ranging form the mid 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies today with high temps reaching the mid/upper 90s by the afternoon. The warmest temps will occur in our western counties of southeast Missouri. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s/low 100s at times.

Calm and dry weather continue over the next few days, but the heat/humidity will continue to build. We are forecasted to be in the upper 90s/low 100s for actual high temperatures on Thursday. This will be the hottest day of the summer thus far with heat index values reaching 110F.

Slightly better chances of rain heading towards the weekend with a cool down finally arriving after that.

-Lisa

