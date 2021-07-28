Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Even Hotter Today!

Heat/Humidity Will Be Concerning the next few days.....
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy to dense fog this morning will reduce visibility during the predawn hours. Temperatures ranging form the mid 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies today with high temps reaching the mid/upper 90s by the afternoon. The warmest temps will occur in our western counties of southeast Missouri. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s/low 100s at times.

Calm and dry weather continue over the next few days, but the heat/humidity will continue to build. We are forecasted to be in the upper 90s/low 100s for actual high temperatures on Thursday. This will be the hottest day of the summer thus far with heat index values reaching 110F.

Slightly better chances of rain heading towards the weekend with a cool down finally arriving after that.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Tensions were high at the Cape Girardeau County Health Board of Trustees held on Tuesday, July...
Crowd voices concerns about masks at Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/28
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/28
Your First Alert weather at 10 p.m. on 7/27.
First Alert 10pm forecast on 7/27
Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/27.
First Alert 6pm forecast on 7/27
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The heat will get worse over the next two days.