Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 27.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

Female - three in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s

Male - two in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s and one in their 50s

Gallatin County

Female - two in their teens, one in their 40s and two in their 50s

Male - one in their 30s and one in their 40s

White County

Female - one in their teens and two in their 20s

Male - one in their teens and one in their 60s

Currently, Saline County has had a total of 2,882 total cases, including 57 deaths; White County has had a total of 1,915 total cases, including 27 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 553 total cases, including four deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.