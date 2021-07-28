Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

Heartland Votes
The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 27.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 27.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - three in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s
  • Male - two in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s and one in their 50s

Gallatin County

  • Female - two in their teens, one in their 40s and two in their 50s
  • Male - one in their 30s and one in their 40s

White County

  • Female - one in their teens and two in their 20s
  • Male - one in their teens and one in their 60s

Currently, Saline County has had a total of 2,882 total cases, including 57 deaths; White County has had a total of 1,915 total cases, including 27 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 553 total cases, including four deaths.

