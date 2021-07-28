Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Department reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

(REUTERS via The Texas Tribune)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen residents of the Egyptian Health Department’s coverage area have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Saline County, two females in their 20s, four in their 30s and one in their 40s have tested positive.

There is one male in the county under the age of 10 as well as one in their 30s and another in their 40s who have tested positive.

Gallatin County there is a teenaged female, a male in his 20s and a male in his 40s.

In White County, one male in his 50s has tested positive.

