Crash blocking KY 58/Mayfield Highway in Marshall Co. at 5.4mm

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash is blocking KY 58/Mayfield Highway at the 5.4 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Marshall County dispatch reported it was blocked due to a SEMI crash near the 5.4 mile marker between Benton and Mayfield.

The crash is along KY 58/Mayfield Highway near the intersection with Cole Cemetery Road.

As of approximately 8:30 p.m., the estimated duration was expected to last to 10:30 p.m.

If you’re traveling between Benton and Mayfield, you can self-detour via Interstate 69.

