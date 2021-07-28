Confusion over St. Louis County mask mandate continues

CLAYTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Whether or not St. Louis County has a mask mandate is not clear.

The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday night to overturn the mandate that was put in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday.

The council voted 5-2 to end the mandate.

Several people addressed the council ahead of the vote. Most spoke out against the order.

The mandate would require everyone age five and older to wear a mask in indoor public settings, regardless of their vaccination status. This includes public transportation.

In response to the council’s vote, County Executive Sam Page held a briefing Wednesday morning said the mask mandate stands and the future of the order remains in the court’s hands.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit on Monday to stop the mask mandate.

“A court will determine where this is,” said Page. “Until then the law stands, if there are any further restriction surrounding business closures then that is what triggers the state law. It’s very clear in the the statute.”

Page is referring to the a bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike Parson that would limit the powers of public health orders.

Schmitt’s suit claims that mask mandates are subject to the law, but Page believes differently.

Page said the decision to reinstate a mask mandate was due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate, the more contagious Delta variant and less than projected vaccination numbers for the county.

He also said masking-up would be in compliance with CDC recommendations for at risk areas.

“The virus is simply spreading faster than we can get people vaccinated,” said Page.

During his briefing, Page continued to urge people to get vaccinated and to “not let complacency or misinformation be the barriers to the preventable.”

At this time, the St. Louis City mask mandate also remains in effect.

