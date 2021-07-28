City of Carbondale recommends masks be worn indoors, requires masks in city buildings

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale updated its mask guidance on Wednesday, July 28.

The city recommends everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and will require all city employees and visitors to wear a face covering while inside city buildings.

The city said this is a direct result of Region 5 experiencing an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, which has categorized Jackson County as an area of “high transmission.”

This is effective immediately.

“I understand that getting vaccinated is a very personal choice. If you or someone you know are vaccine-hesitant, please reconsider, speak with your friends who have been vaccinated, and get additional information from your healthcare providers,” said Mayor Mike Henry.

The Jackson County Health Department will be hosting walk-in vaccination clinics at their facility in Murphysboro on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. On Tuesdays, the vaccination clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Any Illinois resident over the age of 12 is eligible to receive the vaccine.

The city said it will continue to evaluate COVID-19 protocols and adjust accordingly.

