Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City of Carbondale recommends masks be worn indoors, requires masks in city buildings

The City of Carbondale updated its mask guidance on Wednesday, July 28.
The City of Carbondale updated its mask guidance on Wednesday, July 28.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale updated its mask guidance on Wednesday, July 28.

The city recommends everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and will require all city employees and visitors to wear a face covering while inside city buildings.

The city said this is a direct result of Region 5 experiencing an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, which has categorized Jackson County as an area of “high transmission.”

This is effective immediately.

“I understand that getting vaccinated is a very personal choice. If you or someone you know are vaccine-hesitant, please reconsider, speak with your friends who have been vaccinated, and get additional information from your healthcare providers,” said Mayor Mike Henry.

The Jackson County Health Department will be hosting walk-in vaccination clinics at their facility in Murphysboro on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. On Tuesdays, the vaccination clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Any Illinois resident over the age of 12 is eligible to receive the vaccine.

The city said it will continue to evaluate COVID-19 protocols and adjust accordingly.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
A routine health board meeting turned heated when a group of people showed up to speak out...
People speak out at Cape Girardeau Co. health board meeting

Latest News

Cape COVID-19 cases are up.
Cape County Public Health Center reports 74 new confirmed cases
Jefferson County COVID-19 numbers are rising and citizens are encouraged to wear masks indoors.
Jefferson County, Ill. health director calls for more mask wearing
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Egyptian Health Department reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
The Southern Seven Health Department has announced 29 new confirmed cases.
Southern Seven Health Department reports 29 new cases