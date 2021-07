CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Much of Cape Girardeau was without WIFI due to an outage at Charter Spectrum.

It was announced at approximately 9 p.m. service had been restored.

Crews worked to restore services on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman with Charter, the disruption was due to damaged fiber lines.

