Beautification project benefits Marble Hill community

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland community is welcoming volunteers and feeding people with their garden.

The Bollinger County Community Gardens has three public garden areas in Marble Hill that provide free fruits and vegetables to the community, as well as beautiful flowers they can visit and take pictures of.

That’s thanks to various community members and businesses that have donated the plants for the gardens.

Becky Wiginton, with the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce, said it’s nice to have a garden for the community.

“We want to encourage a healthy eating. We want to teach people about gardening. It’s a beautification project for our community having healthy gardens look good in our community. It’s an attractant for visitors and it’s an attractant for our community members to stay local, stay here and enjoy our town,” she said.

They are also welcoming volunteers to help keep the gardens clean, help with planting and help with picking.

The gardens are overseen by the Bollinger County Extension, Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce and Bollinger County Building Local Prosperity.

