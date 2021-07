PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The passenger terminal at Barkley Airport near Paducah is being replaced.

The $42 million project will replace the current building, which has been in use for 67 years.

The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2023.

Most of the funding will come from federal grants.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.