1ST50K Startup Competition announces pitch day finalists

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Finalists for the 1ST50K Startup Competition were announced on Tuesday, July 27.

The finalists include:

“We are ecstatic about the number of and quality of teams that we’ll be bringing to town,” said Sarah Gant, program director. “Now the real work begins of identifying the four companies and teams that fit best into our community...”

Finalists arrive in Cape Girardeau later in the week where they get an introduction to the Codefi community, a chance to practice their pitches and will participate in TechFest.

Pitch Day is the following day where specialists will make recommendations to the competition directors for the winners.

Teams will then be expected to begin working from Cape Girardeau in September.

According to Codefi, they received nearly 200 applications from around the world.

Winners will receive a $50,000 grant award and be located in Cape Girardeau as they build their technology companies.

1ST50K awardees since 2019 have created nearly 40 jobs and generated more than an estimated $2 million, according to a recent Economic Modeling Systems report.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.