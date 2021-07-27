Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
A 17-year-old McCracken County male was recovered from Kentucky Lake on Sunday morning, July 25.
Crews recover teen’s body from Kentucky Lake
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a suit on Monday, July 26 to stop the...
Mo. attorney general files suit over St. Louis city, St. Louis County mask mandates
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
School bus drivers in East Prairie, Mo. are saying the school district is taking a wrong turn...
Southeast Mo. school bus drivers push back on pay cuts
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
One houseboat capsized, another swamped after storm moves across Lake Cumberland