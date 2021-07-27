Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU Carbondale to require masks indoors

Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced on Tuesday, July 27 it is requiring face...
Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced on Tuesday, July 27 it is requiring face masks be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced on Tuesday, July 27 it is requiring face masks be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

According to a statement from SIUC Chancellor Austin Lane, this is effective immediately.

“According to the CDC, we are in an area with high transmission of the virus; therefore, we believe this step is necessary to keep everyone safe and have the in-person fall semester we all want,” he continued in the statement.

He said requiring face masks indoors is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The university will require masks be worn in shared spaces indoors such as lobbies, hallways and classrooms.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Donald Raymer was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Man accused of inappropriately touching Poplar Bluff store employee
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area

Latest News

The Hamilton County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 27.
Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 27.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 27.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health said on Tuesday, July 27 it would fully adopt updated...
Ill. Dept. of Public Health says it will adopt CDC masking recommendations