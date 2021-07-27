SIU Carbondale to require masks indoors

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced on Tuesday, July 27 it is requiring face masks be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

According to a statement from SIUC Chancellor Austin Lane, this is effective immediately.

“According to the CDC, we are in an area with high transmission of the virus; therefore, we believe this step is necessary to keep everyone safe and have the in-person fall semester we all want,” he continued in the statement.

He said requiring face masks indoors is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The university will require masks be worn in shared spaces indoors such as lobbies, hallways and classrooms.

