Shawnee Community College to host a two-day job fair for residents

The meeting will look at different employment position opportunities.
The meeting will look at different employment position opportunities.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A free two-day job fair will be hosted by Shawnee Community College to provide residents with a training opportunity to learn more about the cannabis growing industry.

The college will partner with an area growing company called aeriz.

“We are really excited about making connections for people in our community, especially those that are actively looking for a job. aeriz is paying a great wage and provides stability to those in need of long-term employment,” said Leslie Cornelius-Weldon, career services coordinator for Shawnee College.

Cannabis grower aerīz is a national medical recreational cannabis brand that provides customers with aeroponically cultivated cannabis.

The meeting will look at different employment position opportunities.

The two sessions will be located at the Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center at 1150 E Vienna St, Anna, Ill.

The first session is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second session is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration isn’t required, but is requested and can be completed by contacting lesliec@shawneecc.edu or call 618-634-3337.

Employment candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes.

