Salukis picked 4th in MVFC poll

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois was picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll.

The Salukis led with the league with 13 players named to the preseason team, including six first-teamers:

WR Avante Cox

G ZeVeyon Furcron

DE Jordan Berner

S Qua Brown

CB James Ceasar

RB Javon Williams, Jr.

The Salukis advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs last spring, losing 31-26 to SDSU, and finished the season ranked No. 8 in the country.

“You can’t be complacent in our league,” said sixth-year SIU head coach Nick Hill. “You start back at the bottom and you have to re-build this team. I love coming to work every day and coaching these guys. We have 16 sixth-year seniors, which will probably be the most I ever coach the rest of my career. Nine of them have been a a part of every single team meeting I’ve ever had. I’m looking forward to getting out there Day 1 and putting this team together.”

