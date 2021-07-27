Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Salukis picked 4th in MVFC poll

Southern Illinois was picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the preseason Missouri Valley...
Southern Illinois was picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois was picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll.

The Salukis led with the league with 13 players named to the preseason team, including six first-teamers:

  • WR Avante Cox
  • G ZeVeyon Furcron
  • DE Jordan Berner
  • S Qua Brown
  • CB James Ceasar
  • RB Javon Williams, Jr.

The Salukis advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs last spring, losing 31-26 to SDSU, and finished the season ranked No. 8 in the country.

“You can’t be complacent in our league,” said sixth-year SIU head coach Nick Hill. “You start back at the bottom and you have to re-build this team. I love coming to work every day and coaching these guys. We have 16 sixth-year seniors, which will probably be the most I ever coach the rest of my career. Nine of them have been a a part of every single team meeting I’ve ever had. I’m looking forward to getting out there Day 1 and putting this team together.”

The winners of the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll were announced on...
The winners of the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll were announced on Tuesday, July 27.(Southern Illinois University Athletics)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Donald Raymer was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Man accused of inappropriately touching Poplar Bluff store employee
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area
A 17-year-old McCracken County male was recovered from Kentucky Lake on Sunday morning, July 25.
Crews recover teen’s body from Kentucky Lake

Latest News

Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/26.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 7/26
Mizzou athletics director will step down.
Mizzou athletics director to step down
Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/26.
Heartland Sports at 6pm on 7/26
Watch Heartland Sports from 10 p.m. on 7/25.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 7/25