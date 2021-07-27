Rescue workers to memorialize 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Discovery Park

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Firefighters will host their annual stair climb at Discovery Park of America to pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack that took place on Sep. 11, 2001.

There will be a opening ceremony that will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the tower climb at 10 a.m.

They will be climbing the Discover Park Tower staircase 10 times in full gear, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

This event is open to all rescue workers who would like to participate and civilians who want to show support.

The firefighters participating in the climb will be given an identification tag and photo of a first responder that lost their life on 9/11.

There will be free admission to the relatives of the first responders.

The responders will be given a voucher for a meal.

At the end of the tower stair climb a moment of silence will be held to reflect on the lives lost.

For more information or to register, you can visit the event’s web page or contact Lt. Rick Stacks at rdstacks73@gmail.com or by calling 731-885-2232.

The Discovery Park also recently announced it will be hosting a temporary exhibit, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” throughout the month of September.

