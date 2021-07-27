Heartland Votes
One houseboat capsized, another swamped after storm moves across Lake Cumberland

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A storm capsized one houseboat and swamped another on Lake Cumberland Monday night.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife conservation officers were called out to the State Dock Marina in Russell county around 7 p.m. Monday.

The officers report six people were on the boat before it capsized. They were wearing life jackets when they were rescued from the waters, officers said.

The other houseboat was near Cemetery Island in the area of Beaver and Otter Creeks when it started taking on water from waves created by the storm, officers said.

WJRS 104.9 Laker Country, a radio station in the Lake Cumberland area, reported the boat taking on water was pulled to a bank before it could sink.

The conservation officers said minor injuries were reported.

