Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New driver licensing services to begin in western Ky.

You used to go to the local circuit court clerk’s office, but now you’ll go to a specialized...
You used to go to the local circuit court clerk’s office, but now you’ll go to a specialized driver licensing regional office operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - New driver licensing services will begin in 10 more Kentucky counties.

You used to go to the local circuit court clerk’s office, but now you’ll go to a specialized driver licensing regional office operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“To make a better Kentucky, we have to strive for constant improvement in our public services and the manner in which they’re delivered,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “The transition to licensing through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with modern services and more choices for cardholders, takes this essential service to the next level.”

Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Garrard, Hickman, Livingston, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan and Muhlenberg counties will make the transition in July.

The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of these counties stopped in-person driver licensing services on Monday, July 26.

Residents of these counties ma renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver licenses, permits, commercial driver licenses and ID cards at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.

Regional offices, the only places to get a REAL ID, or operating in Paducah, Madisonville, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville/Bowman Field (by appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Burlington, Frankfort, Lexington, Richmond, Morehead, Prestonsburg, Catlettsburg, Somerset, Columbia and Jackson.

More offices are planned.

Customers are encouraged to make an appointment online.

During the transition, KYTC launched online renewal of driver’s and motorcycle licenses. This is not available to anyone whose name or address has changed or who requires testing by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP administers all permit, driver and commercial driver license testing.

Testing services are offered Monday-Friday by appointment only. You can make an appointment on KSP’s website, chose written or road testing and then find the schedule associated with the county where you live.

A total of 30 counties have transferred services, so far, including: Adair, Breathitt, Caldwell, Casey, Elliott, Fayette, Fleming, Floyd, Franklin, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Hopkins, Knott, Lee, Madison, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Owen, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Webster, Wolfe and Woodford.

The phased county-by-county transition will be finished statewide by June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a suit on Monday, July 26 to stop the...
Mo. attorney general files suit over St. Louis city, St. Louis County mask mandates
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest

Latest News

Bootheel Babies & Families partnered with the Missouri Foundation for Health to offer $3.25...
$3.25M in grant funding to help lower infant mortality rate in the Bootheel
Crews are setting up rides on Monday at the Jackson Homecomers.
Jackson Homecomers gearing up for Tuesday
An air conditioning unit is running on at a home in Cape Girardeau.
Maintaining your AC unit during the summer heat
The Graves County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 26.
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19