New driver licensing services to begin in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - New driver licensing services will begin in 10 more Kentucky counties.

You used to go to the local circuit court clerk’s office, but now you’ll go to a specialized driver licensing regional office operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“To make a better Kentucky, we have to strive for constant improvement in our public services and the manner in which they’re delivered,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “The transition to licensing through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with modern services and more choices for cardholders, takes this essential service to the next level.”

Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Garrard, Hickman, Livingston, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan and Muhlenberg counties will make the transition in July.

The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of these counties stopped in-person driver licensing services on Monday, July 26.

Residents of these counties ma renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver licenses, permits, commercial driver licenses and ID cards at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.

Regional offices, the only places to get a REAL ID, or operating in Paducah, Madisonville, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville/Bowman Field (by appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Burlington, Frankfort, Lexington, Richmond, Morehead, Prestonsburg, Catlettsburg, Somerset, Columbia and Jackson.

More offices are planned.

Customers are encouraged to make an appointment online.

During the transition, KYTC launched online renewal of driver’s and motorcycle licenses. This is not available to anyone whose name or address has changed or who requires testing by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP administers all permit, driver and commercial driver license testing.

Testing services are offered Monday-Friday by appointment only. You can make an appointment on KSP’s website, chose written or road testing and then find the schedule associated with the county where you live.

A total of 30 counties have transferred services, so far, including: Adair, Breathitt, Caldwell, Casey, Elliott, Fayette, Fleming, Floyd, Franklin, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Hopkins, Knott, Lee, Madison, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Owen, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Webster, Wolfe and Woodford.

The phased county-by-county transition will be finished statewide by June 30, 2022.

