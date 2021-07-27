Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Monkeys, dogs, bird rescued from deplorable living conditions

By Debra Dolan and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (Gray News/WBTV) – More than 80 animals were taken from a home in South Carolina after several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns about their health.

Animal control officers and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office found 80 small breed dogs, two monkeys and a bird living in horrible conditions inside and outside the home.

“The smell about knocked me over. There were feces everywhere. Flies everywhere,” said Trent Faris, the public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s office. “I can tell you, I walked into the house -- very, very poor living conditions. Not only for him but also the animals.”

Deputies told WBTV 63-year-old David Andrew Barber was selling the dogs on the internet.

Barber is charged with several counts of ill treatment of and hoarding of animals. More charges could be pending, contingent upon a veterinary examination of the animals.

Deputies found methamphetamine and seized multiple firearms while searching the home.

“We are thankful for the teamwork between our deputies and animal control to make sure these animals get the care they need, and hopefully in the future a loving home,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence the dogs were used for fighting or baiting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
A 17-year-old McCracken County male was recovered from Kentucky Lake on Sunday morning, July 25.
Crews recover teen’s body from Kentucky Lake
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area
Donald Raymer was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Man accused of inappropriately touching Poplar Bluff store employee

Latest News

Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: ‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20,...
Contestant sets record for lowest score during LeVar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting debut
The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital....
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital
Scenes from the Capitol riot are shown on the first day of the Jan. 6 select committee.
GRAPHIC: Jan. 6 select committee releases video evidence of Capitol riot