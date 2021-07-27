MO ABLE to help Missourians with disabilities participate in vaccine incentive program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - MO ABLE is working with the Department of Health and Senior Services to ensure those with disabilities are able to participate in the state vaccine incentive program.

The MO ABLE Program allows people with disabilities and their families to receive up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI.

Eligible expenses include housing, transportation, education and medical expenses.

“MO ABLE is a useful tool for Missourians with disabilities to save for the future, especially if they are a MO VIP winner,” Missouri State Treasurer and MO ABLE Administrator Scott Fitzpatrick said. “I am happy to work with DHSS to highlight this important program as a way to ensure those with disabilities are able to participate in the incentive program without the risk of losing necessary benefits if and when they choose to be vaccinated.”

DHSS recently rolled out the new MO VIP Program, a vaccine incentive program that rewards Missourians for choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

MO ABLE, an extension of the 529 Program, was established in 2017 in Missouri to offer investment accounts to eligible people with disabilities by the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office.

