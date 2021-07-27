Heartland Votes
Man accused of inappropriately touching Poplar Bluff store employee

Donald Raymer was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Donald Raymer was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of inappropriately touching a store employee, who is also a juvenile.

Donald A. Raymer, 31, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to police, they were called to JC Penney on Sunday, July 25 around 1:44 p.m. in reference to a female employee who had been touched inappropriately by an adult male customer.

The responding officer talked to the store manager who pointed out the suspect. The man, identified as Raymer, was taken into custody near the salon area.

Raymer was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual misconduct; however, after reviewing body camera footage and video from the store, the charge was upgraded to first-degree sexual abuse.

He was taken to the Butler County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

A warrant was also issued for Raymer for a parole violation with no bond.

