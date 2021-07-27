Maintaining your AC unit during the summer heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Summers can get pretty hot in the Heartland and it’s necessary to stay cool indoors.

That’s where air conditioning units come in and keep you cool and running all season.

But how do you keep them ready and running to their best performance without costing you more money?

We talked with Dutch Enterprise Director of Sales Chris Janet, who said it’s important to keep it clean and clear of dirt and debris that may interact with it.

“Having a clean air conditioner, an outside air conditioner, is going to do a few things; it’s going to be much easier on your utility bills because a clean unit is going to run much more efficiently,” Janet said. “The other thing that dirty equipment does is it is actually hard on the equipment. It’s harder on the start components, it’s harder on the compressor.”

Janet said another way to save money on your AC bill is turning up the thermostat a few degrees when you’re not home and keep your filter changed in your house.

“What we recommend is don’t set that thermostat too far,” Janet said. “For example, if a husband and wife and family works from 8 to 5, you don’t really want to set it up 8 degrees while you’re gone to work because the unit has to work that much harder to catch up. A couple degrees difference in a programable setting is good.”

Janet said it’s also important to make sure you use your fans and blinds to keep things cooler on the inside.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is that if you kind of keep the house shaded too,” Janet said. “You want to pull the blinds and keep the house a little darker. That makes a big difference. It does reduce the heat gain on the home.”

If you have any maintenance concerns, talk to a local professional to help you out.

