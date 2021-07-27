KSP searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are searching for a man charged with murder and other charges.

James W. Gentry, Jr., 46 of Hopkinsville was due in a Trigg County courtroom on Tuesday morning, July 27, but he never arrived.

According to KSP, Gentry removed his ankle monitor.

They believe he is possibly traveling south in a gold Buick Regal passenger car.

KSP said Gentry is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Gentry charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Keith “Joey” Hayes, Jr., in 2018 in Christian County.

KSP said he is also been charged with robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gentry is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or their local police department.

