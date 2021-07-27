Heartland Votes
Jackson Homecomers gearing up for Tuesday

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have been waiting for Jackson Homecomers, your wait is about over.

The city is setting up for the festival on Monday as Homecomers starts on Tuesday with rides, music, vendors and more.

Homecomers will be July 27-31.

Dave Hitt, an American Legion representative, said it’s a free and fun environment for the entire family to enjoy.

“You know, we don’t sell tickets, it’s open to the public and if you come from any direction, park where you can. If you’re going to come for the shows or the entertainment, I would say bring a lawn chair. Bring an appetite and bring your kids and grandkids and let them ride the rides,” Hitt said.

The Jackson Homecomers is hosted by the American Legion Post 158.

“The money that is generated by the carnival goes towards American Legion baseball, support for the veterans home, scholarships that the legion gives out,” Hitt said.

A reminder that portions of S. High Street, Court Street, Barton Square, W. Adams and W. Jefferson Street will be closed throughout the event.

The carnival starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday with remarks from the mayor, followed by music from the municipal band, a tribute to Barbara Lohr, Elvis and an attendance drawing.

Sponsors for the five day entertainment include The History Center, Montgomery Bank, Modern Woodman, Jackson Lanes, and the Jackson Senior Center.

For more information on what you can find at the fair and event schedules, head to their Facebook page here.

