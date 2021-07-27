Heartland Votes
Herrin Fire Dept. offers community fire extinguisher training with new system

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin Fire Department is educating the community with a new system to better prepare you in case of an fire emergency at your home or work.

“We’ve always been asked by businesses and schools to provide fire extinguisher training for students and employees,” said firefighter Ryan Rash.

Now, they have a new intelligent training system to help teach the public the basics when it comes to using a fire extinguisher correctly.

Firefighter Ryan Rash explained how it’s better than their old system.

“In the past we would just set a small fire literally in a trash can and let them use extinguishers to put that out. This system is much safer, its much cleaner, it’s easier for us to use,” Rash said.

“It’s unbelievably surprising to me that we’ll ask people and they’re like no, I’ve never held one, never used one. We see them hanging around. Luckily I guess maybe people haven’t had to use them but you know it’s such a simple device to use,” said Fire Chief Shawn Priddy.

Chief Shawn Priddy said the new system provides great educational opportunities.

“This also helps us explain when to fight and when to flight so when to get out and let us come in versus them just going ahead and doing it safely,” Priddy said.

Staff members at The Voyage Senior Living got a hands-on lesson with the new system.

“It was actually pretty fun actually. They showed us how to pull the pin out and how to spray the hose the proper way,” said Romonte Clark.

“We’re still learning how to use the system a little bit and how to make it work for each individual group that might want to use it but its available for the entire community and we can set that up anytime,” Rash said.

The fire department plans to have training sessions with churches, schools and businesses.

If you want to try out the new system you can reach out to the Herrin Fire Department.

