The heat will get worse over the next two days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The heat will continue to build across the Heartland through Thursday. For this evening we will see clear skies and warm temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s north to near 70 south.

Wednesday will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index between 96 and 102 degrees. Conditions will be even hotter as we head towards Thursday. We will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from the middle 90s in our eastern counties to just above 100 degrees in our western counties. The heat index will range between 105 and 110 degrees.

