Heartland school district reacts to new mask recommendations from CDC

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The CDC on Tuesday issued new guidance for masking in schools.

The agency now wants local school districts to encourage all teachers, staff, students, and visitors in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors.

Regardless of vaccination status, the CDC now recommends masking up indoors at schools.

The new guidance comes some two months after health officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people, and one day after two Heartland counties announced students in their school districts will not be required to wear masks.

“It’s been our policy here to follow whatever guidance comes down from CDC and the Missouri department of health,” said Barry Cook, administrator at the Scott County Health Department.

Cook said the guidance of close contact to a positive will still be followed, but wearing a mask in school is purely a recommendation.

“I don’t see any type of a mandate coming down state-wise or county-wise,” he said. “Right now, most of the schools, that I’m aware of, in Scott County have done mask optional.”

The CDC also changed its general mask guidance on Tuesday, now saying vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks indoors in public areas.

