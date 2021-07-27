Heartland Votes
Heartland pharmacy sees increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccine

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Staff at one Heartland pharmacy say they are seeing an increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Workers at Park Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau said they first saw vaccinations fall to just a few shots per week. However, in the last week, they’ve seen an increase in demand.

Nurse and clinical coordinator Julie Schoolfield explained the new urgency.

”At the beginning of the summer, we saw a decline in people scheduling their COVID shots. Since the Delta variant and I believe some schools about to start, and Pfizer has decreased their age to 12 and up, we have seen an increase in people calling and getting appointments to get their COVID vaccine,” she said.

On July 21, Missouri governor Mike Parson introduced the MO VIP program to reward Missourians for getting vaccinated.

900 vaccinated Missourians will get $10,000 cash or $10,000 in education savings for winners younger than 18 years old.

The first drawing for winners will happen on August 13.

