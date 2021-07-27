Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 26.

A summary of the cases includes:

New cases - 54

Total cases - 4,114

Total deaths - 101

“It was good to see so many vaccinated today, especially so many young people,” said Kathy Gifford, nurse supervisor for the local health department.

