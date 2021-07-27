Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19

The Graves County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 26.
(Stock photo)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 26.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 54
  • Total cases - 4,114
  • Total deaths - 101

“It was good to see so many vaccinated today, especially so many young people,” said Kathy Gifford, nurse supervisor for the local health department.

