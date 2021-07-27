Fog In The AM & Sun In The PM

Patchy fog developed across the Heartland this morning will cause visibility issues during the early morning hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s early and warming into the low 90s by the afternoon. Slightly less humid air is pushing in from the north. This will make it feel not as hot during the afternoon, but it’s possible southern counties could have heat index values in the upper 90s by the afternoon. Sunny skies and dry conditions take over today. This will be the trend over the next several days.

Next chance of rain/storms will be Thursday into Friday with a frontal system. Additional chances of scattered activity will persist through the weekend. This will keep temperatures cooler. A change in the atmospheric pattern looks to bring even cooler air next week.

-Lisa-

