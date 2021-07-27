Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

Patchy fog developed across the Heartland this morning.
Patchy fog developed across the Heartland this morning.(Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy fog developed across the Heartland this morning. Visibility will be very low in some areas.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunny skies return this afternoon with temperatures quickly warming into the low 90s.

Today will be slightly less humid due to air pushing in from the north.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says, while it will not feel as hot for most of the Heartland, our southern counties could have heat index values in the upper 90s by the afternoon.

Sunny skies and dry conditions will stick around for the next several days.

Thursday still looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s.

The heat index will range between 102 and 107 degrees Thursday afternoon across most of the Heartland.

The next chance for showers and storms will be Thursday into Friday due to a frontal system.

Chances for scattered rain and storms continues into the weekend, which will keep temperatures cooler in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
A 17-year-old McCracken County male was recovered from Kentucky Lake on Sunday morning, July 25.
Crews recover teen’s body from Kentucky Lake
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Fog In The AM & Sun In The PM
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures will fall slowly after sunset.
First Alert: Temps to fall slowly after sunset
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot and humid week ahead for the Heartland.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The last week of July looks very typical for this time of year, hot and humid