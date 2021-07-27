First Alert: Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy fog developed across the Heartland this morning. Visibility will be very low in some areas.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunny skies return this afternoon with temperatures quickly warming into the low 90s.

Today will be slightly less humid due to air pushing in from the north.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says, while it will not feel as hot for most of the Heartland, our southern counties could have heat index values in the upper 90s by the afternoon.

Sunny skies and dry conditions will stick around for the next several days.

Thursday still looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s.

The heat index will range between 102 and 107 degrees Thursday afternoon across most of the Heartland.

The next chance for showers and storms will be Thursday into Friday due to a frontal system.

Chances for scattered rain and storms continues into the weekend, which will keep temperatures cooler in the upper 80s.

