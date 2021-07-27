Even hotter weather expected later this week

Highs today will climb back into the lower 90s for the entire area, feels like numbers will likely still top out in the triple digits for the southern half of the Heartland. Dry conditions expected for the next few days, with heat continuing to be the main story. The hottest day of the week will be Thursday. Actual air temperatures will be in the upper 90s for most areas, with everyone feeling heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances return Friday through Sunday, which will bring some relief from the heat.

