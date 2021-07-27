Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Even hotter weather expected later this week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs today will climb back into the lower 90s for the entire area, feels like numbers will likely still top out in the triple digits for the southern half of the Heartland. Dry conditions expected for the next few days, with heat continuing to be the main story. The hottest day of the week will be Thursday. Actual air temperatures will be in the upper 90s for most areas, with everyone feeling heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances return Friday through Sunday, which will bring some relief from the heat.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
Donald Raymer was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Man accused of inappropriately touching Poplar Bluff store employee
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
A 17-year-old McCracken County male was recovered from Kentucky Lake on Sunday morning, July 25.
Crews recover teen’s body from Kentucky Lake

Latest News

First Alert Weather at Noon 7/27
First Alert Weather at Noon 7/27
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Fog In The AM & Sun In The PM
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/27
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/27
Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/26.
First Alert 10pm forecast on 7/26