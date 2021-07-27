Crews battle early morning fire at business

DELTA, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple first responders were called out to an early morning fire at a business in Delta, Missouri on Tuesday, July 27.

When crews arrived shortly after 1 a.m., smoke could be seen coming from Buds Air Compressor Service located at 317 East State Street.

Flames could also be seen coming out of the eves of the metal roof.

According to Delta Fire Chief Alvin Frank, the fire is contained to one building and currently there is not a concern it will spread.

As of 3:15 a.m., crews are in defensive mode.

No injuries have been reported, but Chief Frank is concerned about firefighters suffering from heat exhaustion.

Members of the Delta, Gordonville, Millersville and Cape Girardeau Fire Departments are on the scene.

More fire crews have been requested.

Highway 25 at Liberty Street is closed to traffic to allow crews to battle the fire.

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday morning, July 27. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, deputies with the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cape Girardeau County Ambulance also responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.