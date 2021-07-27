Carbondale police investigating after parked vehicle damaged by gunfire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired that damaged a parked vehicle.

At around 4:34 p.m. on Monday, July 26, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

Officers learned suspects fired shots in the area, damaging a parked vehicle.

They say no other damage was found and no injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two men in a black car.

According to police, the incident was the result of a dispute between known acquaintances.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

