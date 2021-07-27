Heartland Votes
Carbondale police investigating after parked vehicle damaged by gunfire

Carbondale police say no other damage was found and no injuries were reported in the incident.
Carbondale police say no other damage was found and no injuries were reported in the incident.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired that damaged a parked vehicle.

At around 4:34 p.m. on Monday, July 26, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

Officers learned suspects fired shots in the area, damaging a parked vehicle.

They say no other damage was found and no injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two men in a black car.

According to police, the incident was the result of a dispute between known acquaintances.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

