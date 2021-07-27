WATCH LIVE: Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board to hold monthly meeting Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 27.

The meeting will be held at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 12:30 p.m.

The agenda includes reports on finances, services, communicable disease and environmental health.

A review of administrative policy and guidelines, 2021 Budget and board training is also on the meeting agenda.

