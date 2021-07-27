WATCH LIVE: Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board to hold monthly meeting Tuesday
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 27.
The meeting will be held at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 12:30 p.m.
The agenda includes reports on finances, services, communicable disease and environmental health.
A review of administrative policy and guidelines, 2021 Budget and board training is also on the meeting agenda.
