Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration,” as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would “continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Donald Raymer was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Man accused of inappropriately touching Poplar Bluff store employee
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area
A 17-year-old McCracken County male was recovered from Kentucky Lake on Sunday morning, July 25.
Crews recover teen’s body from Kentucky Lake

Latest News

Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal
The meeting will look at different employment position opportunities.
Shawnee Community College to host a two-day job fair for residents
Many employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place.
EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots
The Wyoming congressional delegation remembers former Senator Mike Enzi.
He was the head cowboy: Washington lawmakers remember Sen. Mike Enzi