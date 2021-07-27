$3.25M in grant funding to help lower infant mortality rate in the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Grant funding will be available for area nonprofit organizations that are working to lower the region’s infant mortality rate.

Bootheel Babies & Families partnered with the Missouri Foundation for Health to offer $3.25 million.

“We are excited to offer this grant funding through our hub partners to Bootheel nonprofits who are making a difference for babies and mothers,” said Tracy Morrow, BBF executive director. “The criteria for receiving grant funding are broad, as long as organizations are doing work within our focus areas.”

BBF’s work focuses on three areas that lead to infant mortality: safe sleep, substance use and misuse and prenatal and postnatal health care.

“Our goal is to help babies in the Bootheel reach their first birthdays and put them on a path for a healthy, happy future. This grant funding is an important investment in partners who support that effort,” said Morrow.

Regional nonprofits can visit BBF’s website for more information and for an application.

Each of the six counties in the region will give up to a total of $375,000 to nonprofits in their area.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.