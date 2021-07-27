Heartland Votes
Advertisement

$3.25M in grant funding to help lower infant mortality rate in the Bootheel

Bootheel Babies & Families partnered with the Missouri Foundation for Health to offer $3.25...
Bootheel Babies & Families partnered with the Missouri Foundation for Health to offer $3.25 million.(WRDW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Grant funding will be available for area nonprofit organizations that are working to lower the region’s infant mortality rate.

Bootheel Babies & Families partnered with the Missouri Foundation for Health to offer $3.25 million.

“We are excited to offer this grant funding through our hub partners to Bootheel nonprofits who are making a difference for babies and mothers,” said Tracy Morrow, BBF executive director. “The criteria for receiving grant funding are broad, as long as organizations are doing work within our focus areas.”

BBF’s work focuses on three areas that lead to infant mortality: safe sleep, substance use and misuse and prenatal and postnatal health care.

“Our goal is to help babies in the Bootheel reach their first birthdays and put them on a path for a healthy, happy future. This grant funding is an important investment in partners who support that effort,” said Morrow.

Regional nonprofits can visit BBF’s website for more information and for an application.

Each of the six counties in the region will give up to a total of $375,000 to nonprofits in their area.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a suit on Monday, July 26 to stop the...
Mo. attorney general files suit over St. Louis city, St. Louis County mask mandates
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest

Latest News

You used to go to the local circuit court clerk’s office, but now you’ll go to a specialized...
New driver licensing services to begin in western Ky.
Crews are setting up rides on Monday at the Jackson Homecomers.
Jackson Homecomers gearing up for Tuesday
An air conditioning unit is running on at a home in Cape Girardeau.
Maintaining your AC unit during the summer heat
The Graves County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 26.
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19