Southern Illinois nurse fills cosemtic bags with hygiene products for students

By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - As students prepare to head back to school, one Heartland nurse is collecting products that provide some peace-of-mind for young girls.

“We have to get our basic needs met before we can do well in school and do well in other parts of our life,” said Candice Sauerbrunn, Anna District 37′s nurse.

Sauerbrunn is collecting donations of leggings, feminine cleaning products, and pads for students. Then, she puts the supplies in cosmetic bags for students to keep for free.

“She can keep the bag in her locker. If she runs out of supplies, she can come back to our office and get more supplies,” she said.

While the supplies are helpful, Sauerbrunn said she’s also there to help students during what can be an emotional time.

“We’re understanding. Even if it’s a girls first time, that can be very scary and difficult, and so they know that the emotional support is there for them in the office,” said Sauerbrunn.

“I think that it’s a relief for them, and some are really, really grateful and thankful that we have that for them,” said Carla Whitaker, the principal’s secretary at Anna District 37.

Plus, they said the cost of feminine hygiene products can add up, and some girls don’t have access to them at home.

“If they don’t have the supplies at home, they know they can come back and get supplies from us, and some girls are in multiple times a day to do that. And I just encourage them, take a few with you, and that way you’ll have them even at home tonight,” said Sauerbrunn.

Whether students stop by the office to stock up or for emotional support, Sauerbrunn said she doesn’t want them to need to worry.

“We love these kids, and so what we want to do is just let them know that we’re here, anything that they need,” she said.

If you would like to donate supplies, you can drop off pads, leggings of all sizes, and feminine cleaning products at Anna district 37′s office, starting Monday, August 2.

The office address is 310 S. Green Street in Anna, Illinois. If you’d prefer to donate money, Sauerbrunn can buy the needed supplies.

