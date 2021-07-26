Heartland Votes
Scott and New Madrid Counties implement new COVID-19 protocols

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Heartland counties outlined a new plan to combat the coronavirus.

The plan is in place to slow down the increasing positive case numbers and vaccinate children before school starts.

Scott and New Madrid Counties are working together in a fight against COVID-19 by offering its residents two options.

“There is a test-out option,” said Jayne Dees, the administrator of the New Madrid County Health Department. “Patient must quarantine for seven full days from last contact with a positive and remain asymptomatic those seven days.”

She said on days five, six and seven, with a negative test, you can return to regular activities.

“They have that option or they can go to the traditional just 10 days from date of exposure,” she continued.

At this time, none of the schools in the New Madrid County School District will require students to wear a mask when returning to class this fall, but the health department said they encourage students to get their shots before returning to school for an added measure of safety in the classroom.

“We are wanting parents who want their children to be vaccinated to know that we do have Pfizer vaccine,” said Director of Nursing Dana Eby.

She said the health department is having a clinic on Tuesday, to vaccinate students.

“Our primary focus is from 12 to 18, and it is open to anyone who would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine,” she said.

Eby said it’s because parents want their children back in school, and it’s the only way they can do it with minimum disruptions and a sense of normalcy.

“If they’re in contact, and they’re vaccinated, then they’re not being sent home unless their sick. And that provides them with more days in the classroom, more opportunities for education without a disruption in their school year,” she said.

The vaccination clinic will take place at the New Madrid County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students must bring a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinated.

Scott and New Madrid Counties will be implementing new COVID-19 protocols for schools.
