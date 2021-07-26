Heartland Votes
Advertisement

NBC estimates 17 million in US saw opening of Tokyo Olympics

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 17 million people in the United States watched the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics held in a largely empty stadium, down 36% from the kickoff to the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.

The 17 million includes people who watched the ceremony live on NBC or online when it aired Friday morning and those who saw an edited version on NBC in prime time that night, the Nielsen company said Sunday.

NBC was unable to break down how many people watched live and how many saw the prime-time version. The 26.7 million who saw the Rio opening ceremony included both television and online viewership.

Nine years ago, when the Summer Olympics were held in London, the opening ceremony drew a record-setting U.S. audience of 40.7 million people.

It’s difficult to tell how much the sluggish start to the Tokyo Games reflects decreased interest in the Olympics, which were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, or profound changes in how Americans watch television. With the explosion of streaming as an alternative, ratings for live television have dropped sharply over the past five years.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Stoddard county residents who took out burial policies with Morgan Sifford Funeral Home are now...
Puxico, Mo. residents seeking return of burial money
Cassandra Carter (left) is believed to have the three kids (right) in a white 2012 Ford Explorer.
Johnston City Police seeks public’s help finding three missing kids
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has sent additional personnel and equipment to Springfield to help...
State Disaster Medical Assistance Team opens antibody infusion center in Springfield

Latest News

Residents prepare to evacuate as another wildfire grows in California. (Source: KCRA via CNN...
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus
The COVID-19 surge is rising as vaccination rates are falling.
COVID: Fauci says US in "unnecessary predicament"
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Road work ahead
Highway 51 to be reduced to one lane at I-55 overpass Monday