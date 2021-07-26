Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate

Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Elco on Monday morning.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELCO, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Elco on Monday morning, July 26.

Elco is north of Tamms in rural Alexander County.

According to a local resident, the building was once a church on Old Delta Road.

Tamms Fire Lt. Darrell Adams said whether the building was personal property or not is still under investigation.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time, but the State Fire Marshal is being called into investigate.

Crews are working to control the blaze.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and windows.

Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Elco on Monday morning.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

Heavy smoke was also visible.

Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Elco on Monday morning.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

The roof has also collapsed and the sides of the building are losing structural integrity.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
A house on Benton St. in Cape Girardeau caught fire just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Fire crews respond to vacant house fire in Cape Girardeau
A few storms may redevelop on Monday mainly in southern counties, but most of the area will be...
First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms possible tonight
Stoddard county residents who took out burial policies with Morgan Sifford Funeral Home are now...
Puxico, Mo. residents seeking return of burial money

Latest News

Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Fire destroys vacant home in Cape Girardeau
Fire destroys vacant home in Cape Girardeau
Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau
Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire