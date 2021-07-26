Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate

ELCO, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Elco on Monday morning, July 26.

Elco is north of Tamms in rural Alexander County.

According to a local resident, the building was once a church on Old Delta Road.

Tamms Fire Lt. Darrell Adams said whether the building was personal property or not is still under investigation.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time, but the State Fire Marshal is being called into investigate.

Crews are working to control the blaze.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and windows.

Heavy smoke was also visible.

The roof has also collapsed and the sides of the building are losing structural integrity.

