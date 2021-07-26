Mizzou athletics director to step down

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mizzou athletics director will be stepping down.

On Monday, July 26, the University of Missouri and MU Athletics Director Jim Sterk mutually agreed he will step down once a new leader is found.

“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics.”

He said the university will begin a national search for a new athletics director.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said. “I believe that Mizzou Athletics is well positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence. MIZ.”

Sterk was the 20th athletics director for Mizzou.

During his tenure, 18 of Mizzou’s 20 programs made at least one postseason appearance.

