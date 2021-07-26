Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mizzou athletics director to step down

The Mizzou athletics director will be stepping down. (Source: KFVS)
The Mizzou athletics director will be stepping down. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mizzou athletics director will be stepping down.

On Monday, July 26, the University of Missouri and MU Athletics Director Jim Sterk mutually agreed he will step down once a new leader is found.

“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics.”

He said the university will begin a national search for a new athletics director.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said. “I believe that Mizzou Athletics is well positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence. MIZ.”

Sterk was the 20th athletics director for Mizzou.

During his tenure, 18 of Mizzou’s 20 programs made at least one postseason appearance.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

A Cape Girardeau elementary school looks to give students a more relaxing place to learn about...
Jefferson Elementary School to create sensory garden for students
Human remains were found in a wooded area in Marion, Ill. on Friday night, July 23.
Human remains found in wooded area in Marion, Ill.
Scott and New Madrid Counties will be implementing new COVID-19 protocols for schools.
Scott and New Madrid Counties implement new COVID-19 protocols
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area