Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify human remains found in a wooded area on Friday night.

According to police, they responded to the area north of the 1600 block of Peabody Road around 9:13 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Officers found the remains of a what they believed to be a woman who had “presumably taken up residence in the area.”

Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.

Police said an autopsy was scheduled.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person and/or any information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Marion Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 618-993-2124, ext. 1206.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

A Cape Girardeau elementary school looks to give students a more relaxing place to learn about...
Jefferson Elementary School to create sensory garden for students
Human remains were found in a wooded area in Marion, Ill. on Friday night, July 23.
Human remains found in wooded area in Marion, Ill.
Scott and New Madrid Counties will be implementing new COVID-19 protocols for schools.
Scott and New Madrid Counties implement new COVID-19 protocols
The Mizzou athletics director will be stepping down. (Source: KFVS)
Mizzou athletics director to step down