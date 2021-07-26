Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify human remains found in a wooded area on Friday night.

According to police, they responded to the area north of the 1600 block of Peabody Road around 9:13 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Officers found the remains of a what they believed to be a woman who had “presumably taken up residence in the area.”

Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.

Police said an autopsy was scheduled.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person and/or any information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Marion Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 618-993-2124, ext. 1206.

